Caravan torched and two cars damaged in Welwyn Garden City arson attack

A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography Peter Sterling Photography

A caravan has been left as an almost completely burnt-out husk, and two cars have been badly damaged in a Welwyn Garden City arson attack in the early hours of this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography

The fire service was called at 1.18am to near Sewells in Welwyn Garden City, to a caravan fire that was well alight and already spreading to the neighbouring cars.

Two fire engines attended from Welwyn Garden City station, and deployed two hose reels to put out the fire.

Firefighters acted on particular concerns about two gas cylinders, which had to be cooled to make them safe.

There were no casualties.

A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography

Police assisted at the scene and the fire was put out by 1.50am.

The blaze has left almost nothing except the caravan’s frame, and the heat has scorched cars either side, melting paintwork, wing mirrors and even part of an interior headrest. Car windows have also been smashed.

The fire service has registered the incident as deliberate, and police have classed it as arson.

Police investigations are being carried out.

A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/30922/19, or report online at www.herts.police/report.

A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography

A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography

A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography

A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography

A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography

A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography

A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography

A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography

A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography

A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography

A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography

A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography

A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography

A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography

A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography

A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography

A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography

A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography A caravan has been entirely burned out and two cars damaged in a fire at Sewells, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Peter Sterling Photography