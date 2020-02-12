Hatfield car stuck after trying to drive over wall
PUBLISHED: 13:14 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:37 12 February 2020
A driver in Hatfield has lodged their car on a wall after trying to get out of a locked car park.
A white Dacia Duster has mounted the car park wall of Grace Mead House, Dellfield Road.
The police arrived on the scene around midday and have reportedly unlocked the car park.
Passerby Adam said it appeared that "part of the wall has been knocked down from the attempt of getting over the wall".
The address is home to Gracemead Church, but it is currently unclear why the car was locked in the car park.
A spokeswoman for Herts Police said: "Police were called at around 11.51am today to report that a vehicle had become wedged on a small brick wall of a car park in Dellfield Road, Hatfield.
"Officers attended and located the driver, who was uninjured.
"Recovery has been arranged for the vehicle."