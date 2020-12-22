Further changes to car parks in town proposed

Published: 5:36 PM December 22, 2020 Updated: 5:42 PM December 22, 2020

A three-hour free parking period with chargeable long stay options could be introduced across Hatfield town centre car parks next year.

It follows a parking survey carried out by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council with local businesses, which revealed 70 per cent of customers need to park for under three hours, in line with the town’s current restrictions.

However, local businesses also wanted to enable people to stay for longer periods than most restricted spaces currently allow.

And its now proposed to charge people £3.50 for three to four hours and £6.50 all day, as recommended by the council’s town centre regeneration board.

It is hoped by the council that it will respond to the needs of local business by allowing visitors greater flexibility to stay over three hours, whilst also discouraging commuter parking and helping to fund the ongoing running costs of the new multi-storey.

The borough council also explained when asked if the multi-store will be pay and display that: "Yes. Parking machines will be located on each floor and payment would be via card/cash at the machines or online and via the Payphone app."

It is being built to consolidate surface level car parking, freeing up sites elsewhere for new homes, shops and leisure, and is part-funded through a £4.8m Local Growth Fund contribution from the Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

The recommendation is for business season tickets to be set at £200 per year – around 70p per day for the average local worker – including the option to pay quarterly.

If proposals are approved, Hatfield will remain the only town in Hertfordshire to offer free parking for up to three hours.

Cllr Duncan Bell, executive member for resources, said: “The multi-storey is the first project we’ve delivered in order to make our wider 2030+ regeneration plans possible.

"We know it’s the better shops and public spaces that people really want to see, and I can assure all Hatfield residents and businesses that we’re well on the way with the redevelopment of One Town Centre and Link Drive.

“We have listened carefully to the views of local businesses. It was a really difficult decision to propose charges for longer stays, and it was not one taken lightly.

"But we feel it is the best option for the town centre both now and for the future, as it becomes a busier, more vibrant place to spend time.”

The level of charges will be considered by the council’s cabinet on January 5 and cabinet planning and parking panel will decide on any car park restrictions early next year ahead of potential implementation in May 2021.

The Cabinet paper can be viewed online here and further information is available in the council’s FAQs.