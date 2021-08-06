News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Parking charges at Thieves Lane in Panshanger Park extended

Matt Powell

Published: 8:42 AM August 6, 2021   
Panshanger Park information board

You will now have to pay if you want to park at Thieves Lane, Panshanger Park, even during the week - Credit: Tarmac

The  Thieves Lane car park charge will now be in place seven days a week, where it was previously just Thursdays to Mondays.

The charge was first introduced last month following the recruitment of two assistant park rangers.

There will be a day rate of £2.50 for all vehicles, including motorbikes and scooters, between 8.30 and 5.30pm, Monday to Sunday.

People visiting outside these hours will be able to park free of charge.

Payment for parking will be taken by the assistant park rangers using a handheld card reader, meaning they will only be able to accept payment by credit or debit card. 

In addition to managing the car park, the assistant park rangers will also be on hand to answers queries and provide visitors with information about the park.

Earlier this year Tarmac submitted an application to build a 173 space car park, toilets and mobile catering facilities on the site but a decision has not yet been made on whether it will go ahead.

Welwyn Garden City News

