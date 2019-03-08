Car overturns in late-night Welwyn crash
A vehicle overturned in Welwyn last night, after being involved in a collision with a parked car.
Police were called at 11.43pm to reports of a crash in School Lane.
The incident saw a black Volkwagen Polo in collision with a parked black Volkswagen Urban Fox.
The Polo had overturned on its roof and had to be recovered.
The ambulance service attended and two people sustained slight injuries, a police spokeswoman has confirmed.