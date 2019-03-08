Car overturns in late-night Welwyn crash

A vehicle overturned in Welwyn last night, after being involved in a collision with a parked car.

Police were called at 11.43pm to reports of a crash in School Lane.

The incident saw a black Volkwagen Polo in collision with a parked black Volkswagen Urban Fox.

The Polo had overturned on its roof and had to be recovered.

The ambulance service attended and two people sustained slight injuries, a police spokeswoman has confirmed.