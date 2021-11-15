The police said there are no suspicious circumstances connected to the fire. - Credit: Tony Webster

A car in Welwyn near the BP garage and a car on the A414 in Hatfield caught fire over the weekend.

Police were called at around 6.23pm on Saturday, November 13 to reports of a vehicle on fire on Welwyn Bypass Road, Welwyn.

A video posted on Facebook showed a car fully ablaze parked on the side of the road with its hazard lights still blinking. A user commented: "Thankfully it didn't explode in the garage, glad everyone is ok, hope he was insured."

Another said: "I live in this road, from what I have heard the underneath of the car went up and they pulled off the A1M and got out. The fire brigade arrived very promptly and did an amazing job. Thankfully it wasn’t any closer to the BP."

At 18:22 @HertsFRSControl mobilised Welwyn Garden City Papa1 to a small vehicle well alight on Welwyn By Pass Road, Welwyn; two BA and one hosereel were used to extinguish the fire 🚒 — Herts Fire Control (@HertsFRSControl) November 13, 2021

There were no suspicious circumstances and no one was in the vehicle at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. Officers assisted with a road closure whilst the fire service dealt with the incident. The road was cleared by 8.10pm.

On Sunday, November 14, police were called again to a small vehicle fire on the A414 between Holwell and Hatfield at 1.19pm.

Two fire engines from Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield extinguished the blaze. No one was injured.