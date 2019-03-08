Car hits Welwyn Garden City house after colliding with ice cream van
PUBLISHED: 11:53 15 May 2019
A car ended up crashing into a Welwyn Garden City house after a collision with an ice cream van yesterday evening.
Police received a call to Thistle Grove at abour 5.55pm after reports that an ice cream van and a Kia Picanto had collided - with the Kia ending up hitting the front porch of a nearby property.
No one was injured.
One fire engine from Welwyn Garden City attended as there were concerns about the safety of the structure and a nearby gas main.
The gas board were called to the scene, but there was no leak.