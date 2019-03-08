Advanced search

Air ambulance called and building evacuated after car collides with house

PUBLISHED: 16:28 30 May 2019

An air ambulance took the man to Royal London Hospital. Picture: Wel/Hat North Police Twitter

An air ambulance took the man to Royal London Hospital. Picture: Wel/Hat North Police Twitter

An air ambulance was called out to Welwyn Garden City earlier today after a car crashed into a house.

An air ambulance took the man to Royal London Hospital. Picture: Wel/Hat North Police Twitter

Around 2.30pm, a car collided with a wall of a house in Little Ley.

Several vehicles from the police, ambulance and fire services attended the scene - a man in his 50s received treatment for injuries, before being taken to Royal London Hospital via air ambulance.

A female bystander, who was not involved in the accident, was treated at the scene for shock and later discharged by ambulance crews.

The house that was crashed into was evacuated and a structural enginer has been called to asses the safety of the building.

