Jeep catches fire in Welwyn

PUBLISHED: 17:05 07 August 2020

A Jeep caught fire in Welwyn this afternoon. Picture: Nick Horrex

A Jeep caught fire this afternoon in Welwyn, which is believed to have left no one injured.

The incident took place around 3.25pm on Prospect Place.

A spokeswoman for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the service, “was called at 15.25 to a vehicle which was well alight in Prospect Place, Welwyn.

“A crew from Welwyn Garden City used two hose reels and two sets of breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire which is believed to be accidental. The incident was closed at 16.08.”

A spokesperson for the police said: “We were called by the fire service just before 3.30pm, to advise us that they were dealing with the incident. Police were not required to attend.”

