Jeep catches fire in Welwyn

A Jeep caught fire in Welwyn this afternoon. Picture: Nick Horrex Archant

A Jeep caught fire this afternoon in Welwyn, which is believed to have left no one injured.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Jeep caught fire in Welwyn this afternoon. Picture: Nick Horrex A Jeep caught fire in Welwyn this afternoon. Picture: Nick Horrex

The incident took place around 3.25pm on Prospect Place.

You may also want to watch:

A spokeswoman for Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the service, “was called at 15.25 to a vehicle which was well alight in Prospect Place, Welwyn.

“A crew from Welwyn Garden City used two hose reels and two sets of breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire which is believed to be accidental. The incident was closed at 16.08.”

A spokesperson for the police said: “We were called by the fire service just before 3.30pm, to advise us that they were dealing with the incident. Police were not required to attend.”