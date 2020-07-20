A414 road near Hatfield reopens after crews tackle car fire
PUBLISHED: 16:54 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:54 20 July 2020
Road closures on the A414 near Hatfield have now been lifted, after a car fire was extinguished earlier this afternoon.
The westbound carriageway has been closed due to the blaze, which was extinguished by fire engines from Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City at about 2.20pm.
Herts police attended to implement road closures while the incident was dealt with. A breathing apparatus and a hose reel were used by firefighters to put-out the flames and the road carriageway reopened at about 4.15pm.
No one was in the vehicle and no one was injured, according to police.
There is still expected to be delays on the A414 west and eastbound due to the earlier closures.
