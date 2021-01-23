News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Captain Tom inspires little Zach to raise money for the NHS

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 5:00 PM January 23, 2021   
Zach Alexander 

Zach Alexander - Credit: Supplied by Scott Alexander 

Much like many up and down the country Captain Tom continues to inspire those young and old, and Zach Alexander from Brookmans Park is no different. 

Though he likes running, the seven-year-old finds he is often getting a stitch while trying to raise money for the NHS.

Zach Alexander

Zach Alexander of Brookmans Park with mum - Credit: Scott Alexander

He thinks they have done an amazing job during the pandemic and as his dad, Scott explains: "He also heard on the news how the Oxford vaccine costs £3 a dose so thought if he could raise money he could help to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.

Scott and Zach Alexander

Scott and Zach Alexander - Credit: Supplied by Scott Alexander

"I know Zach has inspired some other children and parents to dust their running boots off and get out there. Including his mum."

Zach, a Brookmans Park Primary School pupil, will run 50k throughout January and has completed 10 so far. 

The Alexanders had hoped to raise £500 but the total is already over £1,300 on Just Giving here https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/zach-alexander1

Scott and Zach Alexander

Scott and Zach Alexander - Credit: Supplied by Scott Alexander

