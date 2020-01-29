Advanced search

Hertsmere hosts candlelit parade for Holocaust Memorial Day

PUBLISHED: 13:24 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:29 29 January 2020

The candlelit parade for Holocaust Memorial Day. Picture: Blake Ezra Photography 2019

The candlelit parade for Holocaust Memorial Day. Picture: Blake Ezra Photography 2019

(C) Blake Ezra Photography 2018

A candlelit parade and ceremony took place in Hertsmere to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day on Monday.

Mayor of Hertsmere, Councillor Alan Plancey, led the event which began with a candle-lit parade from Hertsmere Borough Council car park, in Borehamwood, to Hertswood Academy.

The event was held to remember the millions of people who suffered during the Holocaust, Nazi persecution and subsequent genocides in Rwanda, Cambodia, Bosnia and Darfur.

Joining the Mayor were the Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Mr Robert Voss CBE, a number of Hertsmere borough councillors and officers, local dignitaries and residents.

You may also want to watch:

Hertsmere Police were once again on hand to support the parade along with Hertsmere Volunteer Police Cadets.

As well as the Holocaust Memorial Day prayer read by Rabbi Elchonon Feldman - followed by a two-minute silence - there were also speeches by the Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Mayor and the leader of the council Morris Bright, videos, and musical performances from the Immanuel College Choir and Christine Bennett.

Mayor councillor Plancey said: "The ceremony was very moving and emotional and reminds us of why it is so important to remember those who have suffered at the hands of genocidal regimes.

"It demonstrates how lessons of the past can inform our lives today and ensure everyone works together to create a safer, better future."

HMD is held every year on January 27 as this is the anniversary of the day in 1945 when the Soviet Army liberated the largest Nazi concentration camp, Auschwitz-Birkenau.

For more information on HMD, visit www.hmd.org.uk.

Most Read

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of sexual activity with a child

Suspected class A drugs (heroin) were also seized from the property. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Driver dies in A414 crash near Welwyn Garden City, police confirm

The fatal car crash took place yesterday on the A414 at Cole Green, with the road shut eastbound between Welwyn Garden City and Hertford. Picture: Matt Powell

Crash closes A414 near Welwyn Garden City

The A414 near Cole Green is closed eastbound towards Hertford after a crash, with delays back towards Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Harry Rutter

Welwyn Garden City’s Shredded Wheat tower could soar higher

The landowners of the Shredded Wheat factory are looking to increase the umber of homes on the sites by hundreds. Picture: Danny Loo

National Lottery funding awarded to renovate Welwyn Garden City poster booths

The poster booths were designed in the 1950s. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of sexual activity with a child

Suspected class A drugs (heroin) were also seized from the property. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Driver dies in A414 crash near Welwyn Garden City, police confirm

The fatal car crash took place yesterday on the A414 at Cole Green, with the road shut eastbound between Welwyn Garden City and Hertford. Picture: Matt Powell

Crash closes A414 near Welwyn Garden City

The A414 near Cole Green is closed eastbound towards Hertford after a crash, with delays back towards Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Harry Rutter

Welwyn Garden City’s Shredded Wheat tower could soar higher

The landowners of the Shredded Wheat factory are looking to increase the umber of homes on the sites by hundreds. Picture: Danny Loo

National Lottery funding awarded to renovate Welwyn Garden City poster booths

The poster booths were designed in the 1950s. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hertsmere hosts candlelit parade for Holocaust Memorial Day

The candlelit parade for Holocaust Memorial Day. Picture: Blake Ezra Photography 2019

Welwyn Garden City end barren spell with thumping win over Broxbourne

Dave Allmand-Smith smashed four goals in Welwyns comprehensive win over Broxbourne. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City travel plans focus on cycleways

HCC is considering transport proposals near A1(M) towns and surrounding areas. Picture: Google Street View.

While She Sleeps to headline Slam Dunk Festival’s Jägermeister stage

While She Sleeps on stage at the Forum Hertfordshire during the 2012 Slam Dunk Festival in Hatfield [Picture: marianneharris.co.uk]

Delight for Leopards as win number two boosts survival hopes

Prince Lartey in action for Essex & Herts Leopards' in their win over Westminster Warriors at Oaklands College.
Drive 24