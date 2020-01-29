Hertsmere hosts candlelit parade for Holocaust Memorial Day

The candlelit parade for Holocaust Memorial Day. Picture: Blake Ezra Photography 2019 (C) Blake Ezra Photography 2018

A candlelit parade and ceremony took place in Hertsmere to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day on Monday.

Mayor of Hertsmere, Councillor Alan Plancey, led the event which began with a candle-lit parade from Hertsmere Borough Council car park, in Borehamwood, to Hertswood Academy.

The event was held to remember the millions of people who suffered during the Holocaust, Nazi persecution and subsequent genocides in Rwanda, Cambodia, Bosnia and Darfur.

Joining the Mayor were the Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Mr Robert Voss CBE, a number of Hertsmere borough councillors and officers, local dignitaries and residents.

Hertsmere Police were once again on hand to support the parade along with Hertsmere Volunteer Police Cadets.

As well as the Holocaust Memorial Day prayer read by Rabbi Elchonon Feldman - followed by a two-minute silence - there were also speeches by the Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire, Mayor and the leader of the council Morris Bright, videos, and musical performances from the Immanuel College Choir and Christine Bennett.

Mayor councillor Plancey said: "The ceremony was very moving and emotional and reminds us of why it is so important to remember those who have suffered at the hands of genocidal regimes.

"It demonstrates how lessons of the past can inform our lives today and ensure everyone works together to create a safer, better future."

HMD is held every year on January 27 as this is the anniversary of the day in 1945 when the Soviet Army liberated the largest Nazi concentration camp, Auschwitz-Birkenau.

For more information on HMD, visit www.hmd.org.uk.