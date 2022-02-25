A Tesco staff member from Welwyn Garden City features on a Mother’s Day card being sold in stores to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Keri Benting was picked because of her touching and personal story, which not only saw her lose her mother and sister to cancer, but she also realised she was combating the illness herself.

The card, which is made by UK Greetings, showcases Tesco’s continuous support for Race for Life, while also hoping to unite and support those who have been affected by cancer.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is an inspiring series of 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Keri said: “My sister was diagnosed with cancer and we lost her in 2000, and then my mum in 2020. I started to take part in Race for Life to raise funds to help other people with cancer.

“Little did I know after all the years of fundraising for Race for Life, I would be diagnosed myself with cancer in October 2019. I am still battling brain cancer today.”

Keri's inspiring Mother's Day message - Credit: Gopika Madhu

Oonagh Turnbull, head of charity campaigns at Tesco said: “We hope these cards will inspire others facing cancer and the money they raise will make a difference to so many lives.

“For the last 21 years, our partnership with Cancer Research UK has helped to raise millions of pounds for life-saving research. We hope Race for Life across the UK this year can be the biggest yet.”

Cancer Research UK spokesperson Lisa Adams said: “We are incredibly grateful to Keri and Tesco for their support. Together, Tesco’s staff members and customer have raised over £60m for the cause since 2002."

The Mother’s Day cards, which feature other women's inspirational stories. have been in stands in Tesco since February 15 and will be there until March 27, costing £1 each.

Lisa added: “By purchasing one of the Mother’s Day cards, people can make a difference in the fight against cancer.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life. Together we will beat cancer.”