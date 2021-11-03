Seriously ill Martin McMullan and his fiancée Lindsay got married at Stevenage's Lister Hospital last week - Credit: Courtesy of the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

A wedding venue refused to offer a full refund to a couple despite the groom being in the last stages of terminal cancer.

Welwyn Garden City resident Martin McMullan hoped to marry his fiancée Lindsay Grice at the Shenley Cricket Centre near Radlett.

The wedding was set for November 1, but after Martin's cancer spread to his liver and the rest of his body, it soon became clear he was too unwell to attend.

The family made the difficult decision to cancel the event nine days before the day, and their wedding was eventually held in Lister Hospital, Stevenage, where Martin was being cared for at the time.

Lindsay's father Paul Grice had paid Shenley Cricket Centre £6,400 for the wedding, but the contract stated that unless the event was cancelled within a certain timeframe, the booking would not be refunded.

As a "goodwill gesture", the venue refunded Paul £1,800 but he was still charged £4,600 for the cancelled event.

"I thought that under the circumstances they would retain some of the money but we didn't think it would be the proportion that it is," Paul explained.

The cricket club told Paul that their chefs were paid a retainer, which meant they were unable to refund the full amount. "But that still doesn't come to £4,600," said Paul. The cricket centre has not explained what the £4,600 has been spent on. "It's not about the money though, it's a moral thing," Paul added.

Martin and Lindsay planned to marry at Redborun's Shenley Cricket Centre. - Credit: Nigel Cox

Martin's condition has worsened. He is now coming in and out of consciousness. "It just leaves a sour taste in your throat, to be honest. We shouldn't be having to argue about money now," Paul said.

Shenley Cricket Centre was contacted but declined to comment.

Martin and Lindsay tied the knot on Tuesday, October 26 with close family. Staff spaced out along the corridor to welcome the bride and her father while remaining socially distanced.

Despite not marrying at their dream venue, the occasion was full of joy. Martin said: “After 10 years together, we’re so happy to finally be married!”, and Lindsay added: “We grew up together and have known each other our whole lives – we’re so happy.”