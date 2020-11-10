What is the law on e-scooters in Beds, Cambs and Herts?

During this month’s vulnerable road user campaign, which runs between November 9 and 22, police officers will be educating the public about the appropriate use of electric scooters.

E-scooters have increased in popularity in recent years – but they are only legal to ride on private land with the landowner’s permission, or as part of a government trial.

Riders will be reminded by officers that – when it is not part of an authorised trial – e-scooters are against the law and can result in penalty points, a fine and the vehicle being seized.

It is also illegal to ride a Segway, Go-Ped or powered unicycle on public roads, cycle lanes and pathways as they are not considered roadworthy vehicles.

Ch Insp Rebecca Rowley-Smith – from the Roads Policing Unit for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire – said: “With trials of rented e-scooters taking place around the country, some people are purchasing their own in the mistaken belief they can legally use them on public paths and roads.

This is not the case and we are finding that otherwise law-abiding citizens are inadvertently breaking the law in this way.

“Some parents are giving them to children to travel to school. It is important to highlight that many e-scooters have a maximum speed of 15.5mph and some are able to exceed this, which can be dangerous for the rider and pedestrians if they are involved in a collision.

“Our focus is engaging with members of the community and making them aware of the law regarding e-scooters. Offenders who knowingly and persistently break the law will be dealt with appropriately.”

For more information on using publicly owned e-scooters please read the government legislation. Guidance on rented e-scooters used as part of a government trial is available here at www.gov.uk/guidance/e-scooter-trials-guidance-for-users.

Currently there are no e-scooter trials in Herts but in Buckinghamshire – specifically in Aylesbury, High Wycombe and Milton Keynes – and in Cambridge, government permission has been granted in certain areas.

