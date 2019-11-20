Advanced search

Do you have what it takes to name Hertfordshire County Council's next gritter?

PUBLISHED: 17:38 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:38 20 November 2019

Gritter

Gritter

Archant

They say only three things are certain in life: death, taxes, and the famous fleet of Hertfordshire County Council gritters.

The nights are drawing in, the frosted lawns have returned, and this can mean only thing - gritting season.

In a new competition for 2019, Herts County Council are giving Welywn Hatfield Times readers the chance to name their very own gritter.

You may also want to watch:

Following in the footsteps of popular gritters from a bygone era - Brad Gritt, Freezing Frank, Gritney Spears - it is now up to you to name the class of 2019.

If you think you have what it takes, comment your suggestions on either our Facebook page, Gritter - sorry, Twitter - or email your entries to news@whtimes.co.uk.

Next week, the best names will enter into a final poll where you can then vote to christen the Welwyn Hatfield Times Hertfordshire County Council gritter.

Best of luck - and happy naming!

Most Read

‘Unpleasant, mean, selfish and heartless’ Hatfield woman jailed for stealing from elderly relative

Rosemary Mills, 50, was sentenced to prison for fraud and theft. Picture: Herts Police.

CCTV appeal after more than £1,000 stolen in Welwyn Garden City robbery

Police are appealing for help identifying this man. Picture: Herts Police.

Seatbelt saved driver in Welwyn Garden City crash

The crash happened on the B195 in Welwyn Garden City, close to the junction with Cole Green Lane. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police.

Welwyn Garden City’s Morrisons announces a 3-course Christmas dinner for less than a tenner

The Christmas Meal Deal will cost less than £10. Photo: DANNY LOO

Hatfield fly-tipping investigation could land criminal with £50,000 fine

Fly-tipping at the Common following reclying bank move to Kennelwood Lane. Picture: WHBC.

Most Read

‘Unpleasant, mean, selfish and heartless’ Hatfield woman jailed for stealing from elderly relative

Rosemary Mills, 50, was sentenced to prison for fraud and theft. Picture: Herts Police.

CCTV appeal after more than £1,000 stolen in Welwyn Garden City robbery

Police are appealing for help identifying this man. Picture: Herts Police.

Seatbelt saved driver in Welwyn Garden City crash

The crash happened on the B195 in Welwyn Garden City, close to the junction with Cole Green Lane. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police.

Welwyn Garden City’s Morrisons announces a 3-course Christmas dinner for less than a tenner

The Christmas Meal Deal will cost less than £10. Photo: DANNY LOO

Hatfield fly-tipping investigation could land criminal with £50,000 fine

Fly-tipping at the Common following reclying bank move to Kennelwood Lane. Picture: WHBC.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Defeat to clinical Cheshunt shatters Welwyn’s unbeaten East League home record

Mark Skillbeck tried in vain to get WGC on the front foot against Cheshunt. Picture: DANNY LOO

Do you have what it takes to name Hertfordshire County Council’s next gritter?

Gritter

Police secure closure orders on Welwyn Garden City flats after antisocial behaviour

A closure order was imposed on a flat in Ludwick Way, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Welwyn Garden City man to ride on horseback from ‘ocean to ocean’ through Russia and Europe

Nikita Gretsi from Welwyn Garden City wants to be the first person ever to travel from Russia to London on horseback. Picture: Nikita Gretsi

Revenge for Glenn Sports as Hatfield United fall to defeat in tough and narrow battle

Hatfield United's James Upson closes down a Glenn Sports player as Matt Noot looks on.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists