Hatfield Town Council puts part of community centre out to tender

The red areas are the parts that can be rented. Picture: HTC Archant

A part of a community centre in Hatfield has been put out to tender by the town council.

Hatfield Town Council are offering Roe Hill Hall on Briars Lane under license for three years for use Monday to Friday from September 2021 to May 2024, subject to negotiation.

Only areas marked in red in the picture will be up for bidding.

HTC clerk Carrie Lloyd said on Facebook: “Roe Hill Hall is an ideal area for any educational establishment to consider setting up. Bids should be submitted in a sealed envelope to the Town Council by [July 31] marked ‘Contract Bid’”

More on this scheme which can be found here.