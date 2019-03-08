Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City Campus West complex closes following basement blaze

PUBLISHED: 18:02 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:02 15 July 2019

Campus West in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Alan Davies

Alan Davies

A fire which started in the basement of the Campus West complex today has seen the venue close ahead of an evening of cinema shows this evening.

A Welwyn Hatfield Council spokeswoman said: "A fire started in the basement room of Campus West today and the fire service are investigating to determine the cause. "The fire was contained to the basement, there were no casualties and our staff followed all correct safety procedures.

"We are closing the building for the rest of the day as a precaution, and we are hoping to be re-opening as usual tomorrow (Tuesday).

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers."

Customers who had already purchased cinema tickets for the shows today can contact Campus West about how to exchange their ticket or receive a refund.

