Developer chosen for Campus East car park regeneration project

Published: 10:43 AM October 12, 2021

Member of the council and Bellway outside the council chambers. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

A developer has been chosen for the Campus East car park regeneration project that will see almost 300 homes built on the Welwyn Garden City site.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council chose Bellway to deliver the 290 homes, which will form a major part of wider long-term plans to reinvigorate the town.

The WGC 2120 project is designed to take the world's second garden city into the next 100 years, but with an emphasis on preserving and enhancing the garden city character.

“Since we first unveiled the WGC 2120 proposals, we have listened to the invaluable feedback from our residents and business owners, and want to thank them for getting involved at what is an exciting time for Welwyn Garden City,” said councillor Tony Kingsbury, leader of the council.

“Campus East Car Park will be the major development of the WGC 2120 regeneration, and it is with great anticipation that we can look forward to an improved town centre, one we can continue to be proud of, and one that is enjoyed by residents, business owners and visitors to our beautiful garden city for the next 100 years and beyond.”

The proposed redevelopment site in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council





Bellway will work closely with Welwyn Garden City based architect firm, Saunders, throughout the development – which will include 30 per cent of affordable housing.

“Bellway has been through an incredibly detailed process to reach this stage, so we are naturally very pleased to have reached a resolution with Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to secure this land, which forms a significant part of a key regeneration project for the area,” said Ali Maruf, managing director of Bellway North London.

“With a deal agreed for the site, Bellway is already considering the level of detail required for a planning application to be submitted for a development of up to 290 new homes for Welwyn Garden City, to deliver 30 per cent affordable housing and associated infrastructure, to cement our position as the housebuilder of choice to support the WGC 2120 project for the local community.

“We look forward to working closely with WHBC and the local community as we move forward to deliver new housing to the area.”