Woolmer Green residents campaign for new footpath

Residents have started a petition to finish off the footpath on their road which developers have failed to do. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

A group of residents in Woolmer Green are campaigning to make a footpath safer for pedestrians.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Residents have started a petition to finish off the footpath on their road which developers have failed to do. Picture: DANNY LOO Residents have started a petition to finish off the footpath on their road which developers have failed to do. Picture: DANNY LOO

The footpath in New Road is used by parents walking their children to and from school, elderly residents and dog walkers, but comes to an abrupt end outside four cottages, leaving pedestrians in the open road.

New Road residents and cottage owners have started a petition calling on Welwyn Hatfield Council to force developers to finish the footpath and make it safer to use.

Resident Richard Tebb said: “I was at my front window when I saw a young child on a scooter, scooting along ahead of her parents, when suddenly she was no longer on a footpath, she was straight out into the open road.

“She would have been heading straight into any on-coming vehicles, which drive very fast up and down this section of road. Luckily that day there was nothing coming.”

Residents have started a petition to finish off the footpath on their road which developers have failed to do. Picture: DANNY LOO Residents have started a petition to finish off the footpath on their road which developers have failed to do. Picture: DANNY LOO

The petition is also supported by Datchworth All Saints C of E Primary School and St Michael’s C of E Primary School, both in Woolmer Green, and the local parish council published an article in their newsletter to support the issue.

Resident Alex Abbosh said: “It is unsafe for pedestrians, especially with young children.

“The road is quite narrow at this point and cars driving fast make it a concern for me every time I leave the house with my toddler.”

Zara Allardyce, also a resident, said: “It’s unsafe for my family’s use.”

Residents have started a petition to finish off the footpath on their road which developers have failed to do. Picture: DANNY LOO Residents have started a petition to finish off the footpath on their road which developers have failed to do. Picture: DANNY LOO

A Herts County Council spokeswoman said: “Planning permission for this development did include the requirement for the developer to complete the footway. We have been in contact with the developer on a number of occasions to highlight their obligation. We are now in discussion with Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to co-ordinate the next course of action.”

A spokeswoman for Welwyn Hatfield Council said: “We are continuing to work together with Hertfordshire County Council, and the residents concerned, to help try and find a workable solution.”

To see the petition go to https://www.change.org/p/welwyn-hatfield-district-council-and-herts-county-council-highways-new-road-woolmer-green-immediate-road-safety-concern