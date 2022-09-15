News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ex-pupil launches £300,000 compensation claim against school over serious elbow injury

Dan Mountney

Published: 1:11 PM September 15, 2022
Monk's Walk School. Picture: Danny Loo

Cameron Munro is hoping to find a settlement with Monk's Walk School. - Credit: Archant

A former pupil is launching a £300,000 compensation claim against his old Welwyn Garden City school over a serious elbow injury suffered during a PE lesson.

Cameron Munro, 21, broke his elbow while playing football, and is now suing Monk’s Walk School, seeking High Court damages after the two sides were unable to agree how much compensation he is owed.

The accident happened on December 20, 2016, when a PE teacher decided to turn a swimming lesson into a football as not all pupils had brought their swimming kit, the High Court claim, papers on which have just been made publicly available.

They say the teacher decided the youngsters should play in their school uniform and ordinary school shoes on the artificial pitch, a decision in breach of the school’s rules.

15-year-old Cameron was running for the ball when his left foot slipped and he caught his right foot on long draping netting, falling hard to the ground and fracturing and dislocating his right elbow.

In excruciating pain and unable to be moved, he remained on the pitch, covered by coats in the freezing cold, for two hours, until an ambulance came.

Paramedics were unable to put his elbow back in, and he was taken to Lister Hospital in Stevenage, but the team there could not help either because of the multiple bone breaks.

After a three-day wait, Cameron was seen by a specialist arm and elbow trauma surgeon before undergoing an operation in which pins, screws and wire were used to repair the damage.

He needed morphine and ketamine for the intense pain.

The papers say he has been left with limited movement, hypersensitivity, pain and weakness in his elbow, and the problems flare up if he types, writes by hand, or plays sport.

He is also affected by numbness, scarring, could develop post-traumatic osteoarthritis and may need future surgery.

Cameron’s injuries badly affected his studies, leaving him exhausted when he finished his A-levels. Due to the injury, COVID-19 and the course being over-subscribed, he has also had to defer his business management degree at Leeds University for the past three years.

