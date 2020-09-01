Cameron Hill Hatfield murder trial set to restart

Tributes still left on site of Cameron Hill's death in June 2020. Picture: Charlotte Mclaughlin Archant

After the Cameron Hill murder trial was delayed, due to the coronavirus pandemic, a new date has been confirmed.

Cameron Hill, aged 23, was stabbed to death in the early hours of Monday Morning. Picture: Herts Police Cameron Hill, aged 23, was stabbed to death in the early hours of Monday Morning. Picture: Herts Police

The trial over the 23-year-old South Mimms man who was stabbed to death in Hatfield began in late January this year, but now has been re-listed for Thursday, September 3 for a Pre Trial Review at Cambridge Crown Court.

At 1.25am on June 10 2019, the ambulance service contacted police to report that a man had sustained stab wounds at a block of flats in St Peters Close, off St Albans Road West in Hatfield.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services at the scene, and later at Lister Hospital, Cameron sadly died.

Nicholas Pitts, of Stockbreach Road, Hatfield, Christy Bishop, of St Peter’s Close, Hatfield, Najiib Hasan of Queen Adelaide Court, London, Arnold Masumbundu, of Lyme Farm Road, London and Nickell Moore of Between Street, Cobham, have all denied murder.