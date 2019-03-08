Two more people charged in connection with Hatfield murder investigation

Two people appeared in court yesterday morning accused of murdering Cameron Hill. Picture: Herts Police/Karyn Haddon Archant

Two more people have been arrested and charged on suspicion of murdering 23-year-old Cameron Hill in Hatfield.

Nickell Moore, 23, of Between Streets, Cobham, and Najiib Hasan, 22, of Queen Adelaide Road, London, appeared at Hatfield Remand Court yesterday morning.

Both men were charged with murder.

Four other people have already been charged with murder: Christy Bishop, 37, of St Peters Close, Hatfield; Nicholas Pitts, 38, of Stockbreach Road, Hatfield; a 16-year-old boy from Hatfield; and Arnold Masumbundu, age 18 of Lyme Farm Road.

A provisional trial date has been set for January 29 of next year at Cambridge Crown Court, if the accused plead not guilty.

At 1.25am on Monday, June 10, the ambulance service contacted police to report that a man had sustained stab wounds at a block of flats in St Peters Close, off St Albans Road West in Hatfield.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services at the scene, and later at Lister Hospital, Cameron, from North Mymms, sadly died.

Officers are still appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with any information should contact the BCH Major Crime Unit via Herts police's non-emergency number 101, quoting reference ISR 25 of June 10.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.