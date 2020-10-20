Golf day tribute to Cameron Hill raises over £2,500 for young people and combatting knife crime

The Cameron Hill legacy aims to raise money to combat knife crime. Picture: Supplied by the Hill family Archant

A golf day in memory of Cameron Hill, who died of multiple stab wounds in Hatfield, has raised over £2,500 – which will go towards raising awareness of knife crime and supporting young people.

Ray Hill, Cameron’s dad, explained that the family wanted to do “something in his name” that would mean the last 23-years of the North Mymms man’s life “were not wasted”.

So they set up Temper Gold – named after a song that Cameron’s brother Louis wrote for him – which will raise money for charities and youth workers that tackle knife crime.

Ray believes knife crime has been “swept under the carpet” since coronavirus and Brexit.

He said: “There are a lot of young men getting involved in what they perceive as a way of life, and it’s hard to help them. But there are children who we can talk to about it, and help them come through the other side.”

But Ray does not want the legacy to turn into a charity, and will instead hold a series of events – such as the recent Mill Green Golf Club day on Friday – along with other sports days to hopefully raise thousands every year.

“It’s also about finding another way to celebrate Cam’s life,” he added. “It isn’t all bad and we can move forward with it.”

For the recent event, the family would like to thank Mick Kavanagh for the conception, coordination, trophy donation and scoring, Gary Walsh for organising the event at Mill Green Golf Club, the bar staff Chris, Liam, Shirley, Zainab and Alli, and Zainab again, for baking the cakes and being extraordinary and a golf pro.

A statement from the family about the day added: “Cam’s brother Lou Hill then gave a lighthearted but poignant speech about Cameron. His mum Jayne followed on with a speech regarding where the kind donations will go to help fight knife crime, drug abuse and gang culture. As usual with a Temper Gold event, the festivities continued long into the evening with the overriding emotion being celebration tinged with some obvious sadness.

“We managed to raise £2,500 from the event to go along with the £500 raised at the football last year. Without you guys turning up and supporting Cameron’s memory he could not have this legacy. We cannot thank you enough.”

Ray lives in Welham Green with Cameron’s mum Natalie and son Zachery, while Louis lives in Enfield.

The day was also sponsored by construction companies. For more see here tempergold.co.uk.