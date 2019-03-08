Advanced search

Animal charity gets over 30 calls to prevent cruelty to Herts guinea pigs

PUBLISHED: 18:30 16 July 2019

The RSPCA recieved 31 calls about guinea pigs last year. Picture: Pixabay.

Archant

An animal charity had 31 calls last year from Hertfordshire residents concerned about the welfare of guinea pigs in the county.

Guinea pigs are social animals. Picture: Pixabay.Guinea pigs are social animals. Picture: Pixabay.

The RSPCA said many of these phone calls are down to the rodents being one of the world's most "misunderstood pets".

"This is largely because they are seen as an 'easy, first pet' for children," said Dr Jane Tyson, RSPCA's rabbit and rodent expert.

"Guinea pigs can make fantastic pets but like all animals they have very complex needs and should never be the sole responsibility of a child.

"Sadly, one of the issues we see is that some guinea pigs are still kept in small cages with little chance for exercise or human contact, and possibly more importantly no contact with other guinea pigs.

"Guinea pigs are sociable, active animals.

"They need to live with at least one other friendly guinea pig and benefit from enrichment so it's important to give them a large space where they can play and explore together."

For more on how to look after a guinea pig, check out: rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/pets/rodents/guineapigs

