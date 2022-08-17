Overgrown country lane 'is danger' to users, says mother

Something desperately needs to be done to tackle a residential lane left to become overgrown and dangerous - says a local mum-of-three.

Bex Mulqueen is one of more than a dozen residents of Cromer Hyde Lane, Lemsford, a single track lane used by many walkers and families to access and enjoy the neighbouring countryside.

Cromer Hyde Lane in Lemsford has overgrown tree branches and hedgerows. - Credit: Bex Mulqueen

But she says she has faced an ongoing battle over the maintenance of the lane.

"For over 12 months we have had no maintenance of the hedges, trees and overhanging branches.

"The hedgerow is hazardous during dry months and then blocks the drains in the wet months causing flooding at the bottom of the lane. Last November the flooding was so severe it flowed over the car bonnet.

"In June of 2021 my mum suffered a heart attack while staying with us, at the time the ambulance service who attended mentioned they struggled to use the lane due to overhanging trees and overgrown hedges, and my mum's memory of being taking to hospital in the ambulance was the screeching of the branches down the side of the vehicle."

As well as experiencing damage to the paintwork of her own car, she has been refused a cab ride home because the driver was concerned the branches would scratch his car.

Oil and waste services have also refused to use the lane, leaving those residents with septic tanks in a dire predicament. WHBC even sends a smaller refuse vehicle to collect their bins weekly.

"Residents on Cromer Hyde Lane are in council tax Band G, but yet tend not to benefit from the basic care expected from our council. It is sheer frustration in not being heard or acknowledged, combined with the awareness this is going to get worse as we enter autumn and the leaves start to fall."

A spokesperson for WHBC said the problem was not their concern: "Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is not responsible for managing nor maintaining any trees in Cromer Hyde Lane. If trees and hedges are affecting the highway in this area, then this should be reported to Hertfordshire County Council so that they can write to the landowner whose property borders the lane."

HCC has been approached for comment, but has yet to respond.