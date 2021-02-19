News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Shops, restaurants and cafés open during lockdown three

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 1:54 PM February 19, 2021    Updated: 2:35 PM February 19, 2021
The number of Hertfordshire residents eating 'Eat Out to Help Out' has been revealed.

Deliveries in Hertfordshire - Credit: Pixabay

Under the government lockdown guidelines, shops and food deliveries are still allowed to stay open.

And to help Welwyn Hatfield businesses keep going in this difficult time, the WHT has put together a round-up of shops, pharmacies, butchers, food stores and other shops that remain open.

Among them are Beautiful Day in Hatfield, Potty Pancakes in Potters Bar and the Sheldan Inn in Welwyn Garden City.

Some are also just open to customers who need emergency help – such as the bicycle shop in Welwyn Garden City, Kinetic Cycles, and opticians throughout the borough.

While others, such as estate agents and libraries, have shifted online.

Hertfordshire runs Borrowbox, a free ebook and audiobook service, which is available to use in the comfort of your own home. You can find out more here.

However, it is the advice of the government to only use these services and shops when it is necessary, wear a mask and to keep two metre apart at all times from people not in your household.

The full list that is allowed to stay open includes supermarkets and other food shops, pharmacies including non-dispensing pharmacies, petrol stations, bicycle shops, home and hardware shops, launderettes and dry cleaners, garages, car rentals, pet shops, corner shops, newsagents, post offices and banks, including shops doing click and collect. 

The interactive map is updated regularly but if we have missed someone please do let our team know at news@whtimes.co.uk. Please also use the sidebar for a full explanation of what everything represents.

