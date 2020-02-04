Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 13:11 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:11 04 February 2020

C R Logistics Ltd of 16 Walled Garden Court, Hampton Road, Stanmore HA7 3GE is applying for a licence to use Side of Romani House, St Albans Road, South Mims, Potters Bar EN6 3PP as an operating centre for 3 goods vehicles and 3 trailers.

C R Logistics Ltd of 16 Walled Garden Court, Hampton Road, Stanmore HA7 3GE is applying for a licence to use Side of Romani House, St Albans Road, South Mims, Potters Bar EN6 3PP as an operating centre for 3 goods vehicles and 3 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

