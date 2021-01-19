Bank becomes latest to be lost from town centre

Published: 1:46 PM January 19, 2021 Updated: 2:28 PM January 19, 2021

HSBC will close its Hatfield branch along, with 81 other locations between April and September.

Our town centre has been particularly hit by the pandemic with New Look, Peacocks, the Card Factory, Barnados and others moving away from in-person retail.

Jackie Uhi, HSBC UK's head of network, said: "The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasised the need for the changes that we are making.

"It hasn't pushed us in a different direction but reinforces the things that we were focusing on before and has crystallised our thinking. This is a strategic direction that we need to take to have a branch network fit for the future."

HSBC in Hatfield - Credit: Alan Davies

The HSBC Hatfield bank will close in July, meaning customers will need to go to Welwyn Garden City for their banking needs, or do so online.

You may also want to watch:

There will still be other banks available such as Halifax, Santander, Lloyds and Barclays in the town centre.

HSBC has maintained that all those 82 banks up for closure are within one mile of a Post Office.

Thankfully, Hatfield town centre recently got a new temporary location for its Post Office near the library.

HSBC in Hatfield - Credit: Alan Davies



