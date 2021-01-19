Bank becomes latest to be lost from town centre
- Credit: Alan Davies
HSBC will close its Hatfield branch along, with 81 other locations between April and September.
Our town centre has been particularly hit by the pandemic with New Look, Peacocks, the Card Factory, Barnados and others moving away from in-person retail.
Jackie Uhi, HSBC UK's head of network, said: "The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasised the need for the changes that we are making.
"It hasn't pushed us in a different direction but reinforces the things that we were focusing on before and has crystallised our thinking. This is a strategic direction that we need to take to have a branch network fit for the future."
The HSBC Hatfield bank will close in July, meaning customers will need to go to Welwyn Garden City for their banking needs, or do so online.
You may also want to watch:
There will still be other banks available such as Halifax, Santander, Lloyds and Barclays in the town centre.
HSBC has maintained that all those 82 banks up for closure are within one mile of a Post Office.
Most Read
- 1 Closing the New QEII at night permanently still to be considered
- 2 COVID-19 deaths across Hertfordshire hit new milestone
- 3 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 4 Exploring the challenges of being furloughed during lockdown
- 5 Who is Lady Danbury in new Netflix series Bridgerton?
- 6 'Heavy snow' expected across Hertfordshire from tomorrow
- 7 Eight-year-old actress joins sister in the big screen as she stars in independent domestic abuse film
- 8 Former Spitfire and Hurricane engineer celebrates 100th birthday
- 9 Is lockdown working in Herts? Here's what the latest data tells us
- 10 Charity's face mask exempt cards sold at an inflated price on Facebook
Thankfully, Hatfield town centre recently got a new temporary location for its Post Office near the library.