P W Gates invest more into state-of-the-art DAF fleet

P W Gates Distribution Ltd. expand on tractor units as a part of its ambitious expansion strategy. - Credit: P W Gates Distribution Ltd.

A Welwyn Garden City based logistics company is expanding its fleet as a part of its ambitious growth strategy.

PW Gates Distribution Ltd has placed an order for three new state of the art DAF XG 350 tractor units which will join eight other DAF units acquired earlier in the year to manage the growing order book of the family-run business.

It will bring the fleet size to more than 50 vehicles and up to 90 trailers.

The company, which operates in the time-sensitive food distribution market and the competitive building supply sector, will use the new tractors to power curtain side trailers of ambient foods to supermarket shelves as well as construction materials into the DIY and builders merchants market.

PW Gates Distribution’s managing director, Peter Gates, said: “This further investment in the new DAFs allows us to expand our offering and continue to deliver on our promise to our customers.

“We’ve had DAFs on our fleet for a long time, but this next generation model brings with it a wider range of environmental, safety and driver comfort features that demonstrate our commitment to our customers and colleagues.

“It is also part of an ambitious growth strategy over the next few years – a business needs to invest to be the best.”

Russell Rackham from truck sales company Harris DAF Lea Valley added: “The DAF XG comes standard with enhanced features that not only ensure the highest possible safety of the driver and other road users, but also contribute to vehicle versatility, fuel efficiency and comfort.

“The new DAF XG also has City Turn Assist that helps to prevent an accident with a cyclist or pedestrian. City Turn Assist will alert the driver with audible warnings of an impending collision at the co-driver’s side. The system uses radar technology for optimal object detection which is a great asset to the PW Gates fleet.”

In the last five years, the company has experienced an 88 per cent growth in revenue. Founded in the 1970s, PW Gates Distribution Ltd operates 255,000 square feet of warehousing and transhipment space from two sites in Herts and one in Beds , handling more than 4,000 pallets daily.

The new vehicles will operate nationwide from the company’s head office in Welwyn Garden City and satellite depot in Bedford.