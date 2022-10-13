The Steamer Pub in Welwyn reopens this weekend

The Steamer Pub will be hosting a grand opening on Saturday October 15 from 12pm to 12.30am. - Credit: Andii Nicolaou

A woman will realise her "dream" when she reopens a Welwyn pub she has known since she was a young girl.

The Steamer Pub will be hosting a grand opening on Saturday October 15 from 12pm to 12.30am.

Customers can expect to see DJ Phil from 6pm, two large screens with Sky Sports football matches playing, shot deals, great beer and much more.

Andi Nicolaou, who will be running the pub, said: “I’ve grown up around here from the age of nine, so it has been my local pub since I was legal to drink. We used to go into The Steamer when I was younger to get a soft drink or a Chinese and when I turned 18, I would go in for a drink.

“It has also been my dream to own a pub. I have managed pubs and I have worked at pubs, but this has been my dream and seeing The Steamer come up and seeing all my friends go there, knowing all the regulars; I just know everything about this pub and for it to be mine is amazing.

"It’ a dream come true, and I could not have asked for a better pub.”

“We want to make it like a community pub. A modern pub but with the way a pub used to be because now there are a lot of gastro pubs, so I want good prices in a modern-traditional pub.”

Andi, 29, aims to do things differently by hosting events, summer barbeques and family fundays,. Each weekend she will have something going on, from DJs, live music, bingo, karaoke and quiz nights.

She always wanted to own a pub and when she heard The Steamer would be going up for sale she nabbed it as soon as she could.

“The pub had not even been advertised, I just heard about it, and I went straight to McMullen’s with the amazing support of my parents, my step dad and mum, Andrew and Kia for basically everything. They helped with money and my stepdad's MBA, which helped me set up the business."

“I can’t wait for the pub to open; I’m so excited, I can’t even sleep,” Andi added.

Andrew Anastasiou, Andi’s stepdad, said: “I’m really excited! It’s something she has always wanted to do and in the last seven years it is pretty much all she has talked about. I’m just happy that we are able to help her get that opportunity and I think she will be fantastic.”