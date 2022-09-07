Council grants available for businesses struggling with energy prices

Businesses struggling with the rising energy prices can apply for a grant of up to £5,000 thanks to Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.

Since businesses are not covered by the Ofgem energy price cap, many are expecting to see their bills skyrocket by 400 per cent in the coming months.

But support is available through the council, with grants of up to £5,000 available for important energy saving work.

“We know that the cost of living crisis is having a huge impact on businesses and we have started to see local companies approach us for support,” said a WHBC spokesman.

“The support we can provide to businesses ranges from grants of up to £5,000 to carry out energy saving works, with no match funding required, to business sustainability information and guidance on funding options and business grants.

“Further information on help with the cost of living for businesses and for residents can be found on the council’s website.

Some businesses may also be eligible for COVID-19 Additional Relief Fund to support those businesses affected by the pandemic and that were ineligible for other reliefs linked to business rates.

“This relief is available to reduce chargeable amounts in respect of 2021/22 and further information is available from nndr@welhat.gov.uk.”