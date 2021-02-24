News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Mum-of-two helps women 'utterly terrified of birth' with baby classes

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 5:00 PM February 24, 2021   
Jilly Clarke and family

Welwyn mum Jilly Clarke and family - Credit: Daisy Foundation

Women around Welwyn Hatfield can have better births and maternity despite COVID-19, thanks to a pregnancy and baby class business.

Jilly Clarke, from Welwyn, has been teaching the Daisy Foundation antenatal and baby classes for six years, helping over 350 families in that time.

She explained: “I see women who are utterly terrified of birth in the first class become calm and confident and go on to have the positive birth that is right for them. It is so rewarding and makes this just the best job in the world.”

“At a time when pregnancy and maternity leave has been so affected because of COVID, it is so wonderful to know the difference that can be made to families when they feel confident, happy and relaxed in birth and parenting.

"Our continuity of care allows families to go through pregnancy and early parenthood with familiar faces, in warm and friendly classes. Community, empowerment and confidence are at the heart of what we do.”

Once babies are born then parents can return to access a full range of post-natal classes including baby massage and yoga, breastfeeding support, newborn care and calming techniques and even post-natal relaxation classes just for mums.

She has also become a finalist in the Best Pregnancy or Maternity Business in Hertfordshire in the Little Ankle Biters Herts awards.

Jilly says, “The reassurance that mums get when they return with their baby to see a familiar face, someone who has supported you throughout pregnancy and understands your needs, is hard so important.

"I would do this job without thanks to know that new families are being supported. But to be nominated for this award is an amazing honour.”

 Sarah runs graphic design business Hallmarked Design

Hatfield mum Sarah runs the graphic design business Hallmarked Design. - Credit: Sarah Monte-Colombo

Another mum of two, this time from Hatfield, was also nominated for the Little Ankle Biters’ Mumpreneur of the Year. Sarah Monte-Colombo runs a graphic design business Hallmarked Design.

The 32-year-old said: "I also very much appreciate the process to include an interview stage to support the efforts of these business owners so that the winner is a true reflection of what the award encompasses.”

Hatfield mum Sarah runs the graphic design business Hallmarked Design.

Hatfield mum Sarah runs the graphic design business Hallmarked Design. - Credit: Sarah Monte-Colombo

To vote for your favourite please go here before February 28: herts.ankle-biters.co.uk/mumpreneur-of-the-year-finalists-voting.

