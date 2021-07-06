Drug dealer jailed for two years after being caught with £2k worth of heroin and cocaine

Published: 11:35 AM July 6, 2021

Sami Haque was arrested last year in Welwyn Garden City - Credit: Herts police

A man who was caught dealing Class A drugs in Welwyn Garden City has been sentenced to over two years in prison.

Sami Haque, 23, of Stewart Street in Tower Hamlets, was stopped by Operation Scorpion shortly before midday on May 12 2020.

Officers were out on a proactive patrol, in an unmarked police vehicle, when they spotted Haque in Broadwater Crescent, WGC.

Haque was searched and along with two mobile phones, the officers seized cannabis, cocaine and heroin. He was immediately arrested and taken to custody.

On Wednesday June 31, Haque appeared at St Albans Crown Court for sentencing.

You may also want to watch:

Having pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of cannabis, the judge sentenced him to two years and four months in prison.

Welwyn Hatfield Ch Insp Simon Mason said: “I hope this news sends out a strong message that we will not tolerate drug dealing in Welwyn Hatfield.

“The Class A drugs had a street value of nearly £2000 and there’s no underestimating the damage they would have caused had we not seized them."

You can report information about drug dealing online at herts.police.uk/report or call the non-emergency number 101.



