Businesses to decide on future of Welwyn Garden City BID as renewal campaign gets underway

Published: 4:35 PM October 25, 2021

Welwyn Garden City BID is encouraging businesses to vote to extend investment for the next five years after launching their renewal campaign.

Businesses from across the town attended the BID’s Renewal Event last week at Misya Meze and Grill to find out their plans which were prepared following businesses feedback.

A yes or no vote will take place to decide if the BID shall run for another five years, with the final ballot date being on November 18, before results are released a day later.

“It is hard to believe our first term is drawing to a close,” said Jonathan Field, chairman of Welwyn Garden City BID and John Lewis branch manager.

“The BID has achieved so much over the last five years, despite the challenges of the COVID pandemic.”

Jonathan was quick to encourage businesses to vote yes for the BID, continuing: “In preparing the BID Proposal and Business Plan, we have consulted widely with businesses who identified three clear areas of activity for the next term which aim to deliver benefits to them capitalising on the Garden City principles - a town designed for healthy living and sustainability.

“I believe the BID is fundamental to the recovery of our town and has been an exemplar in enabling businesses to emerge from the pandemic, and we are keen to build on that and seize the opportunities for everyone post pandemic as Welwyn Garden City's town centre moves into its next 100 years of its life.

“I encourage all businesses to vote yes in the forthcoming ballot so we can continue to shape the future of our town together.”

Since being founded in 2017, the Welwyn Garden City BID has put on a number of events to improve the town centre, including Cinema on the Green, the World Food Festival and the Christmas lights switch on.

They have also provided free Wi-Fi in the town centre, a gift card scheme and business awards.

To view Welwyn Garden City BID’s plans for the renewal and the next five years, visit www.wonderfulwgc.co.uk/renewal.