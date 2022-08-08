'Tesco must tackle blight of trolley-dumping in Potters Bar'
- Credit: Maggie Jesson
A supermarket needs to do more to tackle the blight of dumped trolleys in Potters Bar, a local resident has insisted.
Maggie Jesson is fed up of seeing what she says are hundreds of abandoned Tesco trolleys from the Mutton Lane store littering the streets of the town.
She told the WHT: "I have contacted Tesco via their customer services, spoken directly with a manager at the store and even emailed their CEO to ask them to deal with what amounts to fly tipping - albeit by customers and not Tesco themselves.
"I have suggested that they make the trolleys coin-operated which would stop the problem immediately. Their response is that they carried out a customer survey and that customers didn’t want coin-operated trolleys.
"I don’t know when that survey was carried out nor how many people gave their views. However, to my mind that is irrelevant. Those people that didn’t want trolleys to be coin-operated probably don’t live in the streets that surround the store.
"Tesco are quite happy to rely on residents reporting abandoned trolleys using the Trolleywise app. This means that when a resident finds a trolley or group of trolleys they need to go onto the app, photograph the trolley and confirm where it is.
"I have reported over 100 trolleys since May of this year. I would note that I don’t report every trolley as I’m often passing through in the car.
Most Read
- 1 Updated Simply Red set times for Hatfield Park concert
- 2 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 3 Jodie Williams defies injury-blighted season to claim Commonwealth bronze
- 4 It's A Kind of Magic as Queen Symphonic's Bohemian Rhapsody rocks Hatfield Park
- 5 Pictures of Paloma Faith and special guest Sam Ryder at Hatfield Park concert
- 6 Free music festival Rock at the Castle returns to Hertford Castle with line-ups on three stages
- 7 Sign of the times: The life of Welwyn Garden City signwriter Arthur Brown
- 8 IN PICTURES: Stars come out for Simply Red concert in Hatfield Park
- 9 EastEnders' BBC Elstree home 'must stay as a site for media production’ says Hertsmere council leader
- 10 Van 'tactically stopped' on A1(M) after alleged attempted vehicle theft
"Today, whilst with my 10-year-old granddaughter we saw 16 trolleys within a very small part of the Ashwood Road estate. My granddaughter is also disgusted and wants something done about the problem.
"It is depressing to see trolleys discarded on a regular basis. As soon as one site is cleared more trolleys are left by those who use them to carry their shopping home. Needless to say they rarely leave them outside their own homes."
A Tesco spokesperson said: “We encourage everyone visiting our Potters Bar store to return their trolleys once they have finished their shop for other customers to use.
"We employ a specialist company to return our trollies back to stores and we’d urge anyone who sees an abandoned Tesco trolley to report it using the Trolleywise app or let their local store know so we can get it back as soon as possible.”