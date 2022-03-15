News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Business owner donates £5,000 competition winnings to support Ukraine

Published: 1:28 PM March 15, 2022
Theo Constanti

Theo Constanti's mother was a refugee herself, fleeing Cyprus following Turkey's invasion in 1974. - Credit: Marie Fuller

A Hatfield business owner has donated £5,000 to support those affected by the war in Ukraine, after winning a prize giveaway at an awards night.

Theo Constanti, owner of The Marble Group was the lucky winner of an audience participation game at the KBB Review Retail & Design Awards 2022 in Birmingham earlier this month.

While accepting his £5,000 prize from Vernon Kay, Theo announced that he would donate the money to a those impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“One of the guests on our table was from Ukraine, so, I knew what I was going to do with the money if I won,” he said.

“We do lots of charitable work, including working with schools and making donations. It’s part of what we do as a business. It’s all about community and kindness.”

The unfolding crisis in Ukraine is close to home for Theo and his family, with his mother fleeing Cyprus as a refugee in 1974 following Turkey’s invasion of the island.

Author Picture Icon
person
person
person