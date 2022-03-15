Business owner donates £5,000 competition winnings to support Ukraine
- Credit: Marie Fuller
A Hatfield business owner has donated £5,000 to support those affected by the war in Ukraine, after winning a prize giveaway at an awards night.
Theo Constanti, owner of The Marble Group was the lucky winner of an audience participation game at the KBB Review Retail & Design Awards 2022 in Birmingham earlier this month.
While accepting his £5,000 prize from Vernon Kay, Theo announced that he would donate the money to a those impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“One of the guests on our table was from Ukraine, so, I knew what I was going to do with the money if I won,” he said.
“We do lots of charitable work, including working with schools and making donations. It’s part of what we do as a business. It’s all about community and kindness.”
The unfolding crisis in Ukraine is close to home for Theo and his family, with his mother fleeing Cyprus as a refugee in 1974 following Turkey’s invasion of the island.