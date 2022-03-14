News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
New 20m telecom pole in Welwyn Garden City

Published: 12:44 PM March 14, 2022
Swallowfields in Welwyn Garden City.

Swallowfields in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Google

Plans have been unveiled for a 20m telecommunications pole in Welwyn Garden City.

The monopole, which will be in Swallowfields, will support six antennas and two 0.3m dishes, together with two cabinets and associated ancillary works, and the installation of a 2.4m fence enclosing the pole.

The plans have been submitted by Cornerstone Telecommunications, based in Theale.

Residents can have their say before March 29 using the reference 6/2022/0415/PN15.

Welwyn Garden City News

