New 20m telecom pole in Welwyn Garden City

Plans have been unveiled for a 20m telecommunications pole in Welwyn Garden City.

The monopole, which will be in Swallowfields, will support six antennas and two 0.3m dishes, together with two cabinets and associated ancillary works, and the installation of a 2.4m fence enclosing the pole.

The plans have been submitted by Cornerstone Telecommunications, based in Theale.

Residents can have their say before March 29 using the reference 6/2022/0415/PN15.