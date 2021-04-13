Fashion boutique reflects on how they kept going during lockdown

Published: 2:00 PM April 13, 2021

Amy Thomson (left) and Val from SuSu in Welwyn, which reopened on April 12 - Credit: SuSu

A Welwyn fashion boutique which reopened this week kept the business going with online orders during lockdown - while decorating their shop window to entertain passers by.

SuSu, which sells women's clothes from its shop at 21 - 25 High Street, opened its doors on Monday for the first time since December 19.

While the shop was shut to customers, owner Amy Thomson kept busy by building and launching a new website and the boutique's first ever online shop.

Amy, who is American, said she tried to bring a USA style of customer service, with her and the team making sure the orders were beautifully wrapped and delivered or posted within the day.

She said: "During lockdown, we all needed to treat ourselves especially kindly.

"We really do try to make extra efforts to delight our customers, not only with their purchases, but also with all the attention we give around it right down to the pink tissue paper the items are carefully wrapped in and the personal note left with each order."

SuSu fashion boutique in Welwyn had a 'Gnomeo' display for Valentine's Day - Credit: SuSu

Each week the SuSu team changed the window displays to entertain people walking by. This included decorating the store with a six-foot-tall gold 'Gnomeo' for Valentine's Day, green grass, tulips, painted eggs and bunnies hopping around the mannequins for Easter.

Now to celebrate lockdown easing, the mannequins are enjoying a picnic outside in the grass in their summer dresses.

The mannequins at SuSu fashion boutique in Welwyn had a picnic to celebrate lockdown easing - Credit: SuSu

Amy says that feedback from the community has given her and her team the "energy and passion" required to reopen on April 12 with new stock for spring and summer.

When asked what customers can expect this season, SuSu stylist Val said: "There is a real desire to ditch the winter woollies and tracksuits, so pretty dresses in sugar almond colours as well as cool, calming neutrals are very popular.

"The trend for wide leg trousers is also getting stronger this season and they look great balanced with a neat fitting top or light knit jumper."

Amy added: "Val and the other SuSu stylists excel at helping women find the right pieces to achieve the look they want and feel great in the process.

"We work hard to source stylish, unique and reasonably priced clothes and accessories for women of all sizes and ages.

"You won't find the SuSu collection in high street chain stores."