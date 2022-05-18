News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Business

What's blossoming at The Galleria this summer?

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 8:23 AM May 18, 2022
Hatfield's Galleria.

Hatfield's Galleria. - Credit: Galleria

A Hatfield shopping centre is set to be transformed from a sterile retail environment into an oasis of delight by a series of stunning floral displays and an interactive summer lounge.

Launching in the coming weeks, The Galleria's new decorations will provide not-to-be-missed photo opportunities and a well-earned chill out space for visitors to relax and enjoy at their leisure.

The summer lounge has been designed to double up as both a picturesque area for relaxing and potential space for events or pop-up stalls.

Get ready for a major transformation inside The Galleria this summer...

Get ready for a major transformation inside The Galleria this summer... - Credit: Galleria

Centre director Tim Stirling said: “We’re really looking forward to treating our guests to the beautiful pastel rainbow themed floral experience at The Galleria this summer.

“We’re excitedly curating the last few details before unveiling our grand plans, and we can’t wait to see our guests enjoying and capturing memorable moments at the outlet.”

Further information about Blossoming at The Galleria will be released in the coming weeks via thegalleria.co.uk/whats-on/events.

Hatfield News

Don't Miss

Duchess of Sunderland

Where can you see classic steam train Duchess of Sutherland this Friday?

Dan Mountney

person
Refuse collectors staged a walkout over working conditions at a depot in Welwyn Garden City

Welwyn Hatfield Council | Updated

Refuse workers stage walkout leading to missed bin collections

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Onslow St Audrey's Development

Developers pushing ahead with approved plans for homes on school land

Dan Mountney

person
Wheat Quarter Welwyn Garden City

Wheat Quarter hits back at 'misleading' community investment and housing...

Dan Mountney

person