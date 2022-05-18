What's blossoming at The Galleria this summer?

A Hatfield shopping centre is set to be transformed from a sterile retail environment into an oasis of delight by a series of stunning floral displays and an interactive summer lounge.

Launching in the coming weeks, The Galleria's new decorations will provide not-to-be-missed photo opportunities and a well-earned chill out space for visitors to relax and enjoy at their leisure.

The summer lounge has been designed to double up as both a picturesque area for relaxing and potential space for events or pop-up stalls.

Get ready for a major transformation inside The Galleria this summer... - Credit: Galleria

Centre director Tim Stirling said: “We’re really looking forward to treating our guests to the beautiful pastel rainbow themed floral experience at The Galleria this summer.

“We’re excitedly curating the last few details before unveiling our grand plans, and we can’t wait to see our guests enjoying and capturing memorable moments at the outlet.”

Further information about Blossoming at The Galleria will be released in the coming weeks via thegalleria.co.uk/whats-on/events.