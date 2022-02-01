Worldwide business leader awarded MBE in New Year's Honours

A business leader who was born in Welwyn Garden City has been awarded an MBE in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours.

Stanley Evans was recognised for his considerable contribution to British business in Europe, India and West Africa through the British Business Group, an organisation which connects British business and government across the globe.

His investiture was undertaken by the British Deputy High Commissioner for Nigeria, Ben Llewellyn-Jones, in Lagos on January 20.

“It’s a great honour to receive the MBE for services to British industries overseas. I have worked alongside the best of Britain and have been pleased to do so,” said Stanley.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always strived for excellence while being able to connect and grow business for the UK. It’s humbling to be recognised in such a way.

“I truly believe the education and guidance from my parents and that I received from the teachers at Holwell and Heronswood School have set me in good stead and guided me through life.

Stanley Evans was born in Welwyn Garden City in 1955. - Credit: Mick Reader

“I have always said the best city in the world is Welwyn Garden City. It provided me and my siblings with a school, a doctor, a Library and all we needed to succeed in life.”

Born in 1955 in 23 Shortlands Green, Welwyn Garden City, Stanley left school at 15 and joined scientific equipment designers Digitimer, working throughout the industry and eventually leading his own business.

He moved to India in 2008 as brand manager for Porsche, also carrying out voluntary work with the Loomba Trust to support widows in developing countries.

Two years later he founded the British Business Group, which he has been chair of for six years, hosting delegations from governments across the globe, as well as Prince Edward and The Prince of Wales.

In 2015, he moved to Nigeria and the BBG expanded, growing membership to more than 900 and creating new opportunity for Britain in West Africa.

The COVID-19 pandemic saw Stanley chair daily briefings and coordination with the British Government for BBG members left behind in Nigeria, while also supporting families through the virus.