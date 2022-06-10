Golfing gift business gets the thumbs up from Theo Paphitis

A Welwyn Garden City golfing gift business has received a boost from retail entrepreneur Theo Paphitis.

Gloria Holmes and James Noakes, owners of The Golf Box, tweeted Theo about their business during Small Business Sunday and became one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet by Theo to his near half a million Twitter followers.

The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 3,000 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

Business and retail entrepreneur and self-confessed shopkeeper Theo re‐tweeted The Golf Box's message to his almost 500,000 followers. They are also profiled on the #SBS website (www.theopaphitissbs.com) that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

The Golf Box provides a gift service for golfers, with gift boxes made up of accessories and clothing, with different prices to suit every budget.

Gloria and James said: “We’ve only been in business for less than six months and it is still all very new to us. It is great to have support from Theo because it’s been tough trying to raise our profile and Theo has recognised our hard work and helped spread the word about what we do to his following.”

Small business champion Theo, the chairman of Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.

"My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish The Golf Box every success.”

Anyone looking for a re‐tweet from Theo should tweet him about their business on Sunday between 5pm and 7.30pm and include the hashtag #SBS. Six lucky businesses are re‐tweeted every Monday at 8pm and then invited to enter their profile on the website, attend the annual #SBS networking event and take advantage of the networking opportunities.