Mum and beauty therapist becomes finalist at prestigious award

Published: 3:52 PM January 6, 2021

Mary is a finalist at the Hair and Beauty Awards - Credit: Pretty Dolls Bespoke

After enduring a trying year for anyone, a Welwyn Garden City mum of two has become a finalist at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

Mary-Antonia Taylor, who has lived in town since she was two-years-old, managed to scoop a finalist award as best new talent for Pretty Dolls Bespoke.

Her salon, in Marsden Green, does eyelashes, hair, and make-up while catering to those in need of grooming before getting married.

Mary is a finalist at the Hair and Beauty Awards - Credit: Pretty Dolls Bespoke

Her journey to win the award began at the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield, where she graduated in 2009 with a 2:1 in art.

She added: "I later went on and retrained in hair and beauty and more recently in theatrical specials effects media makeup and hair which I also more teach along with beauty at North Herts College.

Mary is a finalist at the Hair and Beauty Awards - Credit: Pretty Dolls Bespoke

"The year of the pandemic has been difficult for many in the industry. So I was very blessed to have the opportunity to teach from last September when some wouldn’t have considered the job as it may have been seen as risky in the current climate.

"But I saw it as an opportunity and also in a way giving back to the community and helping during a time like this.

"I’ve also used this time to do courses and advance my skills and set myself some goals for the future.

"I think I was recognised for this award due to my drive and motivation to keep learning, overcoming obstacles no matter what, I take pride in my work and the clients I care about them and my positive encouraging attitude."

Mary is a finalist at the Hair and Beauty Awards - Credit: Pretty Dolls Bespoke

Pretty Dolls Bespoke has been around for approximately 11 years.