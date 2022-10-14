Another bank goes as Natwest announce Potters Bar branch closure

The Darkes Lane branch will close between January and March next year. - Credit: PA

Our area is set to lose yet another bank, with Potters Bar’s Natwest branch set to close next year as part of the latest round of closures.

The Darkes Lane branch is one of 43 that will permanently close its doors between January and March next year, as Natwest look to transition its banking services online.

“As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking, because it is faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives,” said a Natwest spokesperson.

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no-one is left behind.

“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”

The Natwest closure follows the shutting down of Potters Bar’s Halifax branch last year, while Hatfield has been left with just one bank Barclays and Lloyds both went in the last 12 months.