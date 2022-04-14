Looking to enjoy free London street style vibe of delicious food and drinks right here in Welwyn Garden City? Then Picnic Social is the place to be.

The bar and street food venue will be hosting a welcome party launching Scran & Tipple’s new burger bar.

In order to celebrate this launch the restaurant will be giving away 200 tacos and Scran and Tipple will be handing out 200 free burgers on Thursday, April 14 from 5.30pm until later in the night.

Both establishments are owned by Jay Warden, who hails from the Welwyn area and looks to bring the business he established in London, pre-COVID, back to his hometown.

Picnic opened in Welwyn last July, and the venue, which is a 40-foot shipping container refurbished into a restaurant, and a courtyard deck area that holds a bar, with milkshakes, cocktails, flat breads, steaks, and jerk chicken being served. A second kitchen will host the burger bar which will open next week.

“I’ve done this in London for the last 10-12 years and normally when we do an opening, we do a big giveaway, where people come down and get free food, and buy some drinks and we will have DJs and people can have some fun. So, we are trying to bring a little taste of London to sleepy Welwyn Garden City,” Jay said.

The free food will be handed out throughout the night, as and when it is prepared, and people can hang around, listen to some music, have a drink and excitedly see what delicious food they’ll get to taste that evening.

The brand has been run by Jay since 2014 in London, with multiple different themes such as Disco Picnic and Picnic Collective where he ran multiple events such as secret garden parties, mini festivals and music, art, fashion and food led events.

Jay added: “We’re going to start to bring that around Welwyn now that we have the venue. I’ve rebranded as I've opened up in Welwyn. I’ve lost everything due to COVID and so I thought, I’m going to buy myself a dog and I'm going to stay in Welwyn and I'm going to open it up in my home town and bring a taste of it here to Welwyn.”

Keep an eye out for more events held by Picnic on Facebook and Instagram: @ThatPicnicBrand