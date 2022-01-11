News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Business

Welwyn Garden City Post Office to reopen

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 11:06 AM January 11, 2022
Welwyn Garden City's previous post office at 120 Peartree Lane, Hertforshire

The previous branch at 120 Peartree Lane Post Office closed in September due to the resignation of the operator. - Credit: Google Maps

The Pear Tree Post Office will reopen at a new location after closing in September 2021.

The previous branch at 120 Peartree Lane, Welwyn Garden City, AL7 3XW closed due to the resignation of the operator and the closure of the store where the branch was based.

The new Post Office can be found on a counter inside the Mini Mart at 49 Cole Green Lane, Welwyn Garden City, AL7 3PP. Service will be restored on Thursday, February 24 2022 at 1pm.

The opening hours will be Mondays to Fridays: 9am-6pm; Saturdays: 9am-3pm, offering 51 hours a week for customers.

Post Office network provision lead Graham Simmons said: “We are delighted to soon be restoring Post Office service to the Peartree Lane area of Welwyn Garden City as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”

Herts Live News
Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

View of planet Mercury from space. Image elements furnished by NASA.

University of Hertfordshire

When to see four planets in the night sky at once

Brianna Smart

Logo Icon
The Training Zone

New state-of-the-art gym set to open in Welwyn Garden City

Dan Mountney

person
Flooding on St Albans Road West in Hatfield, Hertfordshire

Herts Live News

Flooding in Hatfield 'damages' vehicles

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Monread Lodge, Knebworth

Care home in Knebworth rated 'inadequate'

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon