The previous branch at 120 Peartree Lane Post Office closed in September due to the resignation of the operator. - Credit: Google Maps

The Pear Tree Post Office will reopen at a new location after closing in September 2021.

The previous branch at 120 Peartree Lane, Welwyn Garden City, AL7 3XW closed due to the resignation of the operator and the closure of the store where the branch was based.

The new Post Office can be found on a counter inside the Mini Mart at 49 Cole Green Lane, Welwyn Garden City, AL7 3PP. Service will be restored on Thursday, February 24 2022 at 1pm.

The opening hours will be Mondays to Fridays: 9am-6pm; Saturdays: 9am-3pm, offering 51 hours a week for customers.

Post Office network provision lead Graham Simmons said: “We are delighted to soon be restoring Post Office service to the Peartree Lane area of Welwyn Garden City as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”