Pear Tree Post Office reopens at new Welwyn Garden City location

Pear Tree Post Office has reopened at Mini Mart in Cole Green Lane, Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Post Office

The Pear Tree Post Office has reopened at a new location in Welwyn Garden City.

Post Office services are now available at the Mini Mart, at 49 Cole Green Lane, WGC, AL7 3PP.

The Post Office counter is alongside the retail counter inside the convenience store.

This offers 51 hours of Post Office service a week.

Post Office network provision lead Graham Simmons said: “We are delighted to have restored Post Office service to the Peartree Lane area of Welwyn Garden City as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.”

Its opening hours are Monday to Friday, 9am to 6pm, and Saturday from 9am to 3pm. The Post Office is closed on Sundays.

The previous branch at 120 Peartree Lane closed in September 2021 due to the resignation of the operator and the closure of the store where the branch was based.

