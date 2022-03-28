News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Farm opens gates to public for Easter holidays

Matt Adams

Published: 8:36 AM March 28, 2022
Woodland Ranch is holding its first open farm event over the Easter holidays.

There's a chance to get up close and personal with everything from an alpaca to an emu when a local farm opens its gates to the public for the first time.

Woodland Ranch, at Tewin Hill Farm in Tewin, will be holding its first open farm event over the Easter holidays from 10am-3pm daily between April 2-18.

Say hello to their goats, sheep, miniature pigs, Shetland ponies, alpaca, cows, emus and rhea, visit the lamb pen, feed the goats, and enjoy the woodland play area, pedal tractor track, tractor trailer ride and sculpture trail.

Food and drink is available, and admission is just £8 per person, with under 2s free. No booking is required, and cash and card payments are accepted on the gate.

Ben Hill from the farm said: "We decided to open up the farm to get kids outside and to experience all the animals out in the open within a woodland setting, encouraging them to explore the farm and animals and ignite their interest in animal welfare and farming!"

