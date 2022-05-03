Village wedding venue hosting open day for future brides and grooms

A picturesque wedding venue in a village just outside of Welwyn Garden City is holding an open day for couples planning their nuptials.

Tewin Country Weddings is situated on a working farm in Tewin, with a secluded meadow field surrounded by horses, goats and sheep grazing in the nearby fields.

They are invited future brides and grooms to come along on Sunday May 15 to have a look at their marquee and surrounding area, which can be used for a formal wedding or a more relaxed festival feel with food vans or a hog roast.

With weddings taking place from May to September each year, they can cater for up to 200 guests at any one event.

Tewin Country Weddings venue. - Credit: Matt Heath Photography

Co-owner Claire Hill explained what they provide: "We offer a blank canvas so that our clients can have the ultimate bespoke dream wedding with us.

"Included in our wedding package is a traditional three-pole fully lined marquee, mobile luxury toilets, power, hardwood flooring, festoon lights around the top of the marquee and edge of the garden area, sheep hurdle fencing to the freshly-mown garden area, fire pits, fairy lights above the dance floor, handmade rustic bar inside the marquee and a mobile handmade rustic bar in the garden area and site clean-up throughout the day and evening."

Couples will have two meetings with their experienced event manager prior to the wedding to run through the finer details, and the manager will be on site to oversee the day from start to finish.

They will also meet the couple's suppliers to show them the site and allow them to set up their equipment the day before the wedding if required.

Unlike some venues, Tewin Country Weddings will allow their clients to start setting up the venue as much as six days prior to the wedding day.

Tewin Country Weddings venue. - Credit: Matt Heath Photography

Claire added: "We only offer a limited number of dates each year and we do not run weddings back-to-back as we want their day to be as special as can be and not feel rushed."

Find out more about what they can do for you at tewincountryweddings.com. The venue can be found at Tewin Country Weddings, Tewin Hill, Tewin, AL6 0LL