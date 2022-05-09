News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Business

VOTE: Nominate your favourite local chippy

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 11:17 AM May 9, 2022
What are the best places to enjoy fish and chips in Hertfordshire?

What are the best places to enjoy fish and chips in Hertfordshire? - Credit: COX'S

Batter up, it's time to have your say on the county's choicest chippy!

With Herts seemingly awash with American-style fast food eateries, one can be excused for feeling nostalgic about the good old fashioned chip shop.

We are reminded every day that good ol' British fish and chips are a delicacy by a fellow reporter who allegedly used to work 22 hours a day in a chippy.

From cod and chips with mushy peas to battered sausages and saveloys, there is always something we love on a fish 'n' chips menu.

To mark National Fish and Chip Day on May 27, we're asking readers to nominate their favourites in the local community.

We'll then create a shortlist of those with the most nominations, for a final poll to determine Herts' top chippy.



Hertfordshire News

Don't Miss

Three streets won the People’s Postcode Lottery in Hertfordshire in April 2022.

Postcode Lottery

Three streets in Hertfordshire win £1,000 on People’s Postcode Lottery

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Bins were set alight in Stanborough Park in Welwyn Garden City.

Welwyn Hatfield Council

Resident's anger over parking issues at Stanborough Park

Gopika Madhu

Author Picture Icon
The wildlife sanctuary at Cole Green tip has been devastated ahead of a future housing development.

Cole Green wildlife sanctuary destroyed ahead of housing development

Laura Bill

person
Google Maps image of A414.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Woman 'assaulted on A414' between St Albans and Hatfield

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon