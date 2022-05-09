VOTE: Nominate your favourite local chippy

What are the best places to enjoy fish and chips in Hertfordshire? - Credit: COX'S

Batter up, it's time to have your say on the county's choicest chippy!

With Herts seemingly awash with American-style fast food eateries, one can be excused for feeling nostalgic about the good old fashioned chip shop.

We are reminded every day that good ol' British fish and chips are a delicacy by a fellow reporter who allegedly used to work 22 hours a day in a chippy.

From cod and chips with mushy peas to battered sausages and saveloys, there is always something we love on a fish 'n' chips menu.

To mark National Fish and Chip Day on May 27, we're asking readers to nominate their favourites in the local community.

We'll then create a shortlist of those with the most nominations, for a final poll to determine Herts' top chippy.

